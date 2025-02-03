Marketplace.
James Wellbeloved Grain Free Senior 11+ with Turkey in Gravy Pouch 12 x85g

James Wellbeloved Grain Free Senior 11+ with Turkey in Gravy Pouch 12 x85g

No ratings yet

Write a review

£17.89

£17.89/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

James Wellbeloved Grain Free Senior 11+ with Turkey in Gravy Pouch 12 x85g
Ideal for adult cats 1-7 years old, our cat food pouches with gravy naturally support your pet's health with carefully selected natural ingredients.
Pack size: 1020g

Ingredients

Turkey 40.7% (including organs, deboned ground turkey, necks), Pea protein, Tapioca starch, Oils and fats (including linseed oil 0.2%), Minerals, Tomato pomace, Tomato powder, Glucosamine by fermentation 0.075%, Chicory extract 0.07%, Cranberry extract 0.013%, Yucca extract 0.005%
Sold by Fetch

View all Dog Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here