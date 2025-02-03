Blink Kitten Food Chicken & Fish Fillets in Jelly 8x85g (Pack of 3)

Cats blink as a sign of trust and affection, so Blink believe in creating a range of complete meals that you can trust. Blink make all their meals here in the UK using natural ingredients and lots of premium quality meat and fish fillets. Cats deserve better than meals that contain cheap fillers so they promise to never add any grains, salts or sugars into their Blink recipes. Blink know that finding great food for your kitten is a big responsibility, so, they took the worry out and started with their premium meat and fish fillets. Blink have skipped grains, salt and sugar and only use natural ingredients* and nutrients that your kitten needs for strong bones, a healthy immune system, bright eyes and bags of energy. Which is why their 100% healthy recipes are easy to digest, taste great - and both look and smell like food you actually recognise. Blink Kitten Is a complete food for growing kittens. Contains: 2 x Chicken Fillets, 2 x Chicken and Turkey, 2 x Tuna and Salmon, 2 x Tuna Fillets. *With added vitamins and minerals. Suitable for Kitten 1 month +

Pack size: 2040g

Ingredients

Chicken Fillets: Chicken Fillets 65%, Chicken Broth 34%, Vitamins and Minerals 1%, Chicken & Turkey: British Chicken Fillets 45.5%, British Turkey Fillets 13%, Chicken Broth 37.5%, Vitamins and Minerals 1%, Tuna & Salmon: Flaked Tuna Fillets 40%, Flaked Salmon Fillets 20%, Fish Broth 39%, Vitamins and Minerals 1%, Tuna Fillets: Flaked Tuna Fillets 60%, Fish Broth 39%, Vitamins and Minerals 1%

Sold by Fetch