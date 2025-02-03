Marketplace.
Nature's Variety Kitten Free Range Chicken 300g

£8.19

£8.19/each

Perfectly balanced dry kitten food. Made with quality, deboned chicken as the main ingredient, blended with nutritious fruits and vegetables in kitten-friendly bite-sized pieces. Deboned Free Range Chicken meat* (32%), dried chicken protein (32%), dried peas* (9%), poultry fat* (5.5%), pea starch, dried chickpeas (4%), dried sweet potato* (4%), protein hydrolysate (2.5%), dried chicory root, fish oil(0.5%), dried carrot* (0.5% equivalent to 4% of fresh carrot), dried broccoli* (0.5% equivalent to 4% fresh broccoli), dried apple* (0.3% equivalent to 2% fresh apple), minerals, dried kelp* (0.01%), dried rosemary* (0.01%). *Natural ingredients. Crude protein: 40%; crude fat: 21%; crude fibre: 2.5%; crude ash: 7.7%; essential fatty acids: 3.3%; DHA: 0.1%. Vitamin A 27000 IU; vitamin D3 1800 IU; vitamin E 410 mg; vitamin C 350 mg; taurine 1000 mg; iron(II) sulphate monohydrate 260 mg (Fe: 86 mg); potassium iodide 1.9 mg (I: 1.4 mg); copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate 33 mg (Cu: 8.8 mg); manganous sulphate monohydrate 123 mg (Mn: 40 mg); zinc sulphate monohydrate 352 mg (Zn: 128 mg); sodium selenite 0.24 mg (Se: 0.11 mg). Zootechnical additives: Ammonium chloride 4 g. Each cat is unique and daily amounts should be adapted to you cat's body condition, level of activity and appetite. 3-6 weeks- 30-40g. 6-24 weeks- 40-65g. 24-52 weeks- 65-70g.
Pack size: 300g

Ingredients

Deboned Free Range Chicken Meat 30%, Dried Chicken Protein 22%, Dried Peas 12%, Dried Chickpeas 5.5%, Pea Starch, Poultry Fat 5%, Dried Sweet Potato 4%, Protein Hydrolysate 3.5%, Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Dried Chicory Root, Minerals, Dried Carrot 0.5%, Dried Broccoli 0.5%, Dried Apple 0.3%, Dried Kelp 0.01%, Dried Rosemary 0.01%
