Lily's Kitchen Dry Cat Adult Delicious Chicken 800g

Like catching a whiff of roast chicken on a Sunday afternoon, your cat will adore the tempting smell when you open our Delicious Chicken complete dry food recipe. It's made with 68% freshly prepared chicken and offal so your cat will adore the delicious taste, too. And you'll love how healthy this food makes them – as well as all the thank you purrs. Our recipes for cats are grain free and contain no meat meal or other nasties, just wonderful meaty greatness – the meat, fish and offal that cats thrive on. In fact, we only use top notch, natural ingredients with added vitamins and minerals, which means they're naturally healthy for your cat too. As cats like to graze, this complete and balanced dry food is perfect for your cat to snack on throughout the day. It's also a brilliant everyday recipe to feed alongside our wet food and is full of goodness to help nourish them inside and out.

Pack size: 800g

Ingredients

Chicken 68%, Potato, Dried Egg 4%, Chicken Gravy 1%, Plant Fibre, Salmon Oil, Linseed, Vitamins and Chelated Minerals, Fructooligosaccharides 2.5g/kg, Cheese, Seaweed, Carrot, Bilberry, Cranberry, Parsley, Aniseed, Fenugreek

Sold by Fetch