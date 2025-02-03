Marketplace.
Applaws Cat Dry Adult Salmon 400g

Applaws Cat Dry Adult Salmon 400g

No ratings yet

Write a review

£8.49

£8.49/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Applaws Cat Dry Adult Salmon 400g
80% Chicken Salmon - 20% Vegetables And Natural Extracts.Cereal Free. Prebiotic - Naturally Hypoallergenic. Enriched With Mineral Dha Epa. Naturally Preserved With Vitamin E And Rosemary Oil. Developed With Vetenarians. Natural Cranberry Extracts - Helps Maintain Urinal Tract Health.
Pack size: 400g

Ingredients

Chicken 47%, Salmon Meal 19%, Peas, Lentils, Chicken Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Chickpeas, Natural Flavor, Flaxseed (Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids), Potassium Chloride, Taurine, Salt, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Niacin Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Vitamin A Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin Supplement, Biotin Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Vitamin D3, Folic Acid), Minerals (Zinc Proteinate, Iron Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Manganese Proteinate, Sodium Selenite, Calcium Iodate), Choline Chloride, Rosemary Extract
Sold by Fetch

View all Cat Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here