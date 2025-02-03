NAW Rabbit Ears Srp 500g

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Rabbit you can unleash your dog around - these protein packed Rabbit Ears (with hair) are a natural protein treat. With none of the nasty stuff, whether your mutt’s a chomper or likes to graze, our chew is great for their mind and molars. Suitable for dogs over 4 months of age. Supports dental hygiene. No additives. High in protein. Our no-nonsense rabbit treats are made using 100% rabbit. With no additives our Rabbit chews help support healthy dental hygiene in the breakdown of plaque build-up. Keeping your dog alert and entertained our rabbit treats promote mental stimulation and enrichment. Suitable for dogs over 4 months of age. Always make sure there’s a fresh bowl of drinking water available. 100% RABBIT. Analysis: Protein 66.7%, Crude Fat 24.2%, Crude Fibre 1%, Crude Ash 2%, Moisture 6%.

