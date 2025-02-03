Marketplace.
KittyRade Meat Bites -Prebiotics & Superfoods-Turkey 100g (Pack of 13)

KittyRade Meat Bites -Prebiotics & Superfoods-Turkey 100g (Pack of 13)

No ratings yet

Write a review

£38.39

£38.39/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

KittyRade Meat Bites -Prebiotics&Superfoods-Turkey 100g
KittyRade Meat Bites - with Prebiotics and Superfoods - are healthy prebiotic meat treats for cats. Made with fresh meat and 100% natural ingredients, these tasty bite-sized meat treats are a functional health snack for cats and contain prebiotics, taurine and superfoods including sweet potato, pumpkin and flax seeds.
Pack size: 100g

Ingredients

Fresh Turkey Meat 30%, Fresh Chicken Meat 23%, Fresh Fish 20%, Starch 5.7%, Pork Liver, Vegetable Glycerine, Chicory Root Extract 4%, Oligofructose (Dried) 2%, Sweet Potato 2%, Pumpkin 1%, Flax Seeds 1%, Cranberry 1%
Sold by Fetch

View all Cat Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here