Good Boy Chewy Chicken with Rice Sticks 300g (Pack of 3)

Chicken Breast (77%), Rice (7%), Glycerin, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Flour, Pea Protein, Salt. Analytical Constituents: Crude Protein 32%, Fat Content 1.5%, Crude Fibre 1.5%, Crude Ash 4%, Moisture 18%. A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs. Feed as a treat as part of a nutritionally balanced diet and our treats should not exceed 10% of your dog’s daily calorie intake. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water available - just in case they get really thirsty. This treat should be given under supervision, on a non-stainable surface. Not suitable for puppies under 4 months. To avoid potential choking hazard, ensure you choose a treat which is an appropriate size for the breed and age of your dog.

