Masters Choice Complete Dog Food 15kg

Masters Choice Complete 15kg

Masters Choice For Working Dogs Is An Ideal Complete Food Especially Formulated For Greyhounds Sheepdogs Hunting Dogs And All Other Working Dogs. It Has Been Specially Formulated To Contain All The Vitamins Minerals And Nutrients Needed To Keep Your Dog In A Fit And Healthy Condition.

Pack size: 15kg

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Minerals

Sold by Fetch