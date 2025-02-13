Marketplace.
Naturo Grain Free Salmon & Potato With Veg Tray 400g (Pack of 7)

Naturo Grain Free Salmon & Potato With Veg Tray 400g (Pack of 7)

Naturo Grain Free Salmon & Potato With Veg Tray 400g
Grain Free Natural Dog Food with Salmon, Potato and Vegetables. Naturo's grain free dog food is ideal for dogs with digestive issues or allergy sensitive dogs. No colours, preservatives or flavours are used in Naturo's wet dog food recipes or when being cooked. Our grain free hypoallergenic dog food is suitable for all adult dogs and recommended by many for its hypoallergenic qualities. This sensitive dog food does not contain rice.
Pack size: 2800g

Ingredients

Salmon (65%), Vegetables (20% from Dried Potato, Carrots, and Peas), Minerals, Sunflower Oil (0.75%), Salmon Oil (0.3%), Tomato Powder (0.3%), Dried Kelp (0.08%), Dried Cranberry (0.05%), Dried Blueberry (0.05%), Dried Chicory Root (0.04%), Yeast (0.04%), Dried Basil (0.016%), Yucca Powder (0.01%), Pomegranate Extract (0.002%)
