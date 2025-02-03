Berry Feeds Fat Balls For Birds Food No Net 150 x 85g

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Fat balls are a highly nutritious, all year rond treat containing grains, fats, minerals and seeds. Suitable for many wild birds.

Fat balls are a highly nutritious, all year rond treat containing grains, fats, minerals and seeds. Suitable for many wild birds.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.