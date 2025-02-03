Benevo Original Complete Vegetarian Cat 10kg

Benevo Cat Original Is The Uk's First Complete And Nutritionally Balanced Cat Food With A Meat-Free Recipe. This Unique Recipe Is A Product Of Great Ingenuity As Cats In The Wild Rely On Meat To Provide Their Nutrition, However Benevo Cat Contains The Nutrients Cats Aren'T Able To Synthesise, Including Non-Animal Sources Of Taurine And Vitamin A, So Your Cat's Health Is Not Compromised. Contains Spirulina, A Well Known 'super-Food' Which Provides A Rich Source Of Nutrition And Is Also Known To Boost Immune Defences. Added Yucca Extract To Help Reduce Odour And Omega 3 6 Oils, Essential For Many Parts Of The Cats Body Including Skin, Fur, Joints And Circulation. Made Since 2005, Benevo Cat Original Is Sold Across The World. Gm-Free.

Pack size: 10kg

Ingredients

Soya, Wheat, Maize Gluten Meal, Maize, Rice, Sunflower Oil, Beet Pulp, Brewer’s Yeast, Vegetable Gravy, Minerals, Linseed, Dried Seaweed, Fructooligosaccharides, Spirulina, Yucca Extract

Sold by Fetch