Supreme Selective Timothy Hay 2kg

Supreme's Uk-Grown Selective Timothy Hay Has Six Specialist Processes Involved To Help Retain The Finest Quality, So That The Tasty Long Stems Remain Intact And Are Bursting With All The Nutrients That Small Pets Love. From The Strongest Timothy Grass Plants That Produce The Largest, Tastiest Seed Heads Which Will Help To Entice Even The Fussiest Of Small Pets To Chew. The Cut Timothy Grass Is Then Spread In The Field Up To Six Times Over Three Days To Accelerate The Drying Process And To Help Retain The Highest Levels Of Beneficial Nutrients.The Damp Hay (Known As Haylage), Is Then Gently Raked Into A Windrow In Preparation For Baling. The Haylage Is Carefully Collected Into Large Square Bales Ready To Be Machine-Dried - This Process Helps To Retain The Very Best Nutrients And Appealing, Natural Colour That Can Otherwise Be Lost When The Hay Is Dried (And Bleached), By The Sun's Uv Rays. Hay Bales Are Dried For Up To Eight Hours To Remove Moisture, Help Lock In Nutrients To Help Provide The Finest Quality, Tastiest Timothy Hay. Selective Timothy Hay Is Then Delicately Hand Packed, Helping To Keep It As Good As The Day It Was Cut.Sun Is Great At Drying Grass, But It Removes The Beneficial Nutrients And Lush Green Colour That Small Pets Love. Sun-Drying Our Timothy Grass In The Field Would Take Up To Six Days, But With Our Special Drying Process, It Is Reduced To Just Three, Halving The Amount Of Time That Our Selective Timothy Hay Is Exposed To Sun's Damaging Uv Rays. This Hay Is Highly Palatable And Is Nutritionally, Physiologically And Environmentally Beneficial For Small Pets. It Is High In Fibre, Around 25-30 Percent, With An Ideally Balanced Protein Content Of Around 9 Percent, Making It Perfect To Feed Ad Lib To Help Keep Small Pet's Teeth In The Very Best Shape And To Help Maintain Optimum Digestive Health.

Pack size: 2kg

Ingredients

Timothy Hay

