James Wellbeloved Adult Dog Senior Grain Free Lamb Kibble 1.5kg

James Wellbeloved Grain Free Senior Dry Dog Food Lamb & Veg 1.5 kg

Carefully crafted and nutritionally balanced complete dry dog food for the health and wellbeing of senior dogs from 7 years that enjoy a grain free diet. Made with natural ingredients with added vitamins and minerals. Hypoallergenic - ideal for dogs with skin or digestive sensitivities. Single meat protein - the only meat protein in this food is lamb and we complement that with tasty lamb fat and delicious lamb gravy. No added artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. We avoid those ingredients known to cause many food intolerances. Grain Free. BENEFITS CAREFULLY CRAFTED WITHOUT CEREALS for dogs that enjoy a grain free recipe BLEND OF TAURINE, GLUCOSAMINE, CHONDROITIN HERBS for heart health and to help protect their joints ADDED VITAMIN E to help support the older immune system OMEGA 3 AND OMEGA 6 FATTY ACIDS to help give a glossy, healthy coat YUCCA EXTRACT for less smelly poos ADDED PREBIOTIC AND NATURAL CHICORY INULIN to maintain a healthy, happy gut flora BALANCED AMOUNT OF FUNCTIONAL FIBRES for a settled tummy and digestive system

Pack size: 1.5kg

Ingredients

Potato Flakes: 28.1%, Lamb Meal: 23.0%, Pea Starch: 22.6%, Tomato Pomace: 5.0%, Whole Linseed, Lamb Fat: 3.0%, Lamb Gravy: 2.9%, Peas: 2.5%, Pea Protein, Sugar Beet Pulp, Alfalfa Meal, Omega Oil Supplement, Carrots, Seaweed: 0.5%, Pea Fibre, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Chloride, Parsley: 0.125%, Nettles: 0.125%, Chicory Extract: 0.1%, Taurine: 0.1%, Calcium Carbonate, Glucosamine: 0.045%, Yucca Extract: 0.02%, Chondroitin: 0.005%

