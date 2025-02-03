Marketplace.
James Wellbeloved Adult Dog Senior Grain Free Lamb Kibble 1.5kg

James Wellbeloved Adult Dog Senior Grain Free Lamb Kibble 1.5kg

No ratings yet

Write a review

£15.05

£15.05/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

James Wellbeloved Grain Free Senior Dry Dog Food Lamb & Veg 1.5 kg
Carefully crafted and nutritionally balanced complete dry dog food for the health and wellbeing of senior dogs from 7 years that enjoy a grain free diet. Made with natural ingredients with added vitamins and minerals. Hypoallergenic - ideal for dogs with skin or digestive sensitivities. Single meat protein - the only meat protein in this food is lamb and we complement that with tasty lamb fat and delicious lamb gravy. No added artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. We avoid those ingredients known to cause many food intolerances. Grain Free. BENEFITS
  • CAREFULLY CRAFTED WITHOUT CEREALS for dogs that enjoy a grain free recipe
  • BLEND OF TAURINE, GLUCOSAMINE, CHONDROITIN HERBS for heart health and to help protect their joints
  • ADDED VITAMIN E to help support the older immune system
  • OMEGA 3 AND OMEGA 6 FATTY ACIDS to help give a glossy, healthy coat
  • YUCCA EXTRACT for less smelly poos
  • ADDED PREBIOTIC AND NATURAL CHICORY INULIN to maintain a healthy, happy gut flora
  • BALANCED AMOUNT OF FUNCTIONAL FIBRES for a settled tummy and digestive system
    • Pack size: 1.5kg

    Ingredients

    Potato Flakes: 28.1%, Lamb Meal: 23.0%, Pea Starch: 22.6%, Tomato Pomace: 5.0%, Whole Linseed, Lamb Fat: 3.0%, Lamb Gravy: 2.9%, Peas: 2.5%, Pea Protein, Sugar Beet Pulp, Alfalfa Meal, Omega Oil Supplement, Carrots, Seaweed: 0.5%, Pea Fibre, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Chloride, Parsley: 0.125%, Nettles: 0.125%, Chicory Extract: 0.1%, Taurine: 0.1%, Calcium Carbonate, Glucosamine: 0.045%, Yucca Extract: 0.02%, Chondroitin: 0.005%
    Sold by Fetch

    View all Dog Food

    About Marketplace

    We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

    And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

    No reviews yet

    Help other customers like you

    Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

    Write a review

    Basket

    £0.00 Guide price

    Checkout

    Groceries

    Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

    Grocery basket empty

    Products you add to your basket will appear here