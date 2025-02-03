Marketplace.
Toplife Formula Dog Milk 200ml (Pack of 18)

Toplife Formula Dog Milk 200ml
Top Life Formula Dog Milk Contains Highly Digestible Goats' Milk Plus Glucosamine And Chondroitin To Support And Maintain Joints And Cartilage And To Boost Their Immune System. It Also Contains Green Tea Extract And Beef Flavouring. Glucosamine Is A Combination Of Sugar And Protein And Occurs Naturally In Connective Tissues And Cartilage... Vital For Healthy Movement In Joints. Joint Cartilage Is One Of The First Tissues To Age And Has Relatively Poor Powers Of Regeneration Due To The Poor Blood Supply To The Area, Even In A Healthy Animal. The Delicate Balance Between Wear And Renewal Can Easily Be Upset. A Strain, Repeated Heavy Use, Or Poor Nutrition Can All Lead To Progressive Degeneration Of The Joint. When Joints Become Strained Or Injured, A Greater Amount Of Synovial Fluid Is Produced, As Are Enzymes Which Can Actually Degrade The Cartilage And Synovial Fluid. Often The Animal's Body Cannot Produce Enough Glucosamine To Keep Up The Rate Of Repair That Would Be Necessary, Especially With The Slowing Body Systems Of Older Animals. That's Why We Add Glucosamine To Top Life Dog Milk... To Help Speed The Repair Process. Chondroitin Is The Major Constituent Of Cartilage And Connective Tissue. Together With Glucosamine It Supports The Repair And Renewal Of Damaged Or Worn Cartilage. It Also Acts As An Antioxidant, Helping Neutralise These Enzymes And Optimise The Quality Of The Synovial Fluid. Green Tea Contains Powerful Antioxidants, Shown To Maintain Well-Being And Have An Overall Beneficial Effect On Health. Top Life Formula Dog Milk Also Contains A Small Amount Of Beef Flavouring To Add Even More Appeal For Your Dog.
Goats’ Milk, Glucosamine Sulphate 1100 mg/kg, Chondroitin Sulphate 552 mg/kg, Green Tea Extract 345 mg/kg
