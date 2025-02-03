Marketplace.
Supreme Tiny Friends Farm Russel Rabbit Tasty Mix 2.5kg

Supreme Tiny Friends Farm Russel Rabbit Tasty Mix is a complementary food suitable for rabbits of all ages. With a selection of high quality ingredients including the finest quality alfalfa, the food will stimulate your rabbit's appetite and natural foraging instincts while providing them with all the nutrition they need to lead a healthy and active life. Nutritionally balanced and rich in fibre, the food has been carefully blended with a range of natural ingredients for interest and enjoyment.
Pack size: 12.5kg

Ingredients

Extruded wheat, Flaked peas, Flaked maize, Timothy hay, Alfalfa meal, Whole oats, Flaked wheat, Soya bean hulls, Wheat feed, Soya oil, Extruded locust beans
