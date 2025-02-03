Pointed Assorted Mini Bones 10kg

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Traditionally Baked Wheatmeal Biscuits In Assorted Colours. The Balance Of Protein Minerals And Vitamins Together With The Wholesome Freshly Baked Aroma Provides A Delicious Treat To Feed At Any Time.

Traditionally Baked Wheatmeal Biscuits In Assorted Colours. The Balance Of Protein Minerals And Vitamins Together With The Wholesome Freshly Baked Aroma Provides A Delicious Treat To Feed At Any Time.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.