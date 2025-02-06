Marketplace.
Purina Pro Plan Optisenses Original Adult Dry Cat Food - Salmon 3kg

Pro Plan Original Adult Cat Salmon & Rice 3kg
PURINA PRO PLAN 1+ Vital Functions Salmon Adult Cat 3kg Complete pet food for adult cats, rich in salmon Enriched with specific blend of nutrients to help support brain function (including memory and adapting to new situations) Promotes healthy kidneys thanks to antioxidants, arginine and omega-3 fatty acids Helps support strong natural defences thanks to high levels of vitamins and antioxidants Salmon n°1 ingredient
Pack size: 3kg

Ingredients

Salmon (18%), Dehydrated Poultry Protein, Wheat, Rice, Maize Gluten Meal, Wheat Gluten Meal, Animal Fat, Dried Egg, Maize, Minerals, Dried Chicory Root, Cellulose, Digest, Yeasts, Fish Oil.
