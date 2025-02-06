Purina Pro Plan Optisenses Original Adult Dry Cat Food - Salmon 3kg

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

PURINA PRO PLAN 1+ Vital Functions Salmon Adult Cat 3kg Complete pet food for adult cats, rich in salmon Enriched with specific blend of nutrients to help support brain function (including memory and adapting to new situations) Promotes healthy kidneys thanks to antioxidants, arginine and omega-3 fatty acids Helps support strong natural defences thanks to high levels of vitamins and antioxidants Salmon n°1 ingredient

PURINA PRO PLAN 1+ Vital Functions Salmon Adult Cat 3kg Complete pet food for adult cats, rich in salmon Enriched with specific blend of nutrients to help support brain function (including memory and adapting to new situations) Promotes healthy kidneys thanks to antioxidants, arginine and omega-3 fatty acids Helps support strong natural defences thanks to high levels of vitamins and antioxidants Salmon n°1 ingredient

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.