Purina Pro Plan Optirenal Original Adult Dry Cat Food - Chicken 1.5kg

Purina ProPlan OptiOriginal Adt Dry Cat Food Chicken 1.5kg

Purina Pro Plan 1+ Renal Plus Chicken Adult Dry Cat 1.5kg - Complete pet food for adult cats, rich in chicken Helps promote healthy kidney function Helps support strong natural defences thanks to high levels of vitamins and antioxidants Chicken n°1 ingredient Science Based Nutrition developed with Purina veterinarians

Pack size: 1.5kg

Ingredients

Chicken (21%), rice (16%), maize gluten meal, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, wheat, animal fat (protected by mixed tocopherols), digest, dried whole egg, chicory root (2%), yeast, pea protein concentrate, fish oil, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, minerals, choline chloride, L-arginine, L-lysine, sodium chloride, DL-methionine. Additives: Beta-carotene, Tocopherol rich extracts of natural origin, Ortho phosphoric acid. Vitamin A: 21000 IU/kgVitamin D3: 1700 IU/kgVitamin E: 550 mg/kgVitamin C: 70 mg/kgTaurine: 1500 mg/kgVitamin levels guaranteed until best before date.

