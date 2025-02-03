Red Mills Racer Complete Greyhound Dog Food 15kg

Red Mills Dog Racer 15kg

A Complete Feed Designed To Meet The Needs Of High Performance Racing Greyhounds Is Also Suitable For Growing Pups Saplings Stud Dogs And Brood Bitches

Pack size: 15kg

Ingredients

Red Mills Racer:Cereals, Meat And Animal Derivatives, Fish And Fish Derivatives, Oils And Fats, Derivatives Of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Chicory Extract, Yeast Extract.

Sold by Fetch