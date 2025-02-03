Marketplace.
Twitch By Wagg Guinea Pig 10kg

Our complementary guinea pig feed is designed to be fed alongside a diet that is up to 85% hay or fresh grass. It contains extra vitamin C, essential to keep your guinea pig healthy, and linseed to help promote a healthy skin and coat.
Pack size: 10kg

Ingredients

Oat Fibre, Wheat Fibre, Sunflower Meal, Grass Meal, Carob Bean Meal, Apple Pomace (2%), Calcium Carbonate, Peas (1%), Linseed (1%), Vegetable Oil, Minerals, MOS (0.05%)
