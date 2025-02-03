Marketplace.
Purina Pro Plan Opti Start Medium Puppy Dry Dog Food - Chicken 3kg

Purina Pro Plan Opti Start Medium Puppy Dry Dog Food - Chicken 3kg

No ratings yet

Write a review

£21.49

£21.49/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Pro Plan Dog Puppy Optistart Medium Breed Chicken 3kg
Purina Pro Plan Dog Medium Puppy With Optistart Is A Complete Dry Puppy Food Made For Medium-Sized Puppies. It Is Also Suitable For Gestating Or Lactating Mothers. With Colostrum, Optistart Helps Support Puppies' Natural Defences And Long Term Health, Enabling Them To Combat Daily Challenges.The First Year Of Your Dog's Life Is Crucial To Their Long-Term Health, Which Is Why Feeding Them A Complete Dry Puppy Food Can Be So Beneficial. To Help Support Puppies' Natural Defences For An Optimal Start In Life, Purina Vets And Nutritionists Have Developed Purina Pro Plan Dog Medium Puppy With Optistart. Containing Colostrum Which Is Found In Mother's First Milk This Medium Complete Dry Puppy Food With Optistart Gives Young Dogs All The Nutrition They Need, In One Recipe That's Rich In Chicken.Optistart Is A Blend Of Nutrients That Can Help Your Puppy Stay Healthy On His Journey To Adulthood, Providing The Things He Needs For His Young Age And Medium Size. Optistart Can Help Support Your Puppy's Natural Defences For When He's Facing The Outside World. This Dry Puppy Food Is Suitable For Gestating And Lactating Female Dogs, Too.Purina Pro Plan Dog With Optistart Has Been Specially Developed By Our Vets And Nutritionists To Help Your Dog Maintain His Overall Health.
Pack size: 3kg

Ingredients

Chicken (18%), Wheat, Dehydrated poultry protein, Gluten, Animal fat, Soya meal, Rice (7%), Maize, Digest, Dried beet pulp, Minerals, Fish oil, Dried colostrum (0.1%).
Sold by Fetch

View all Dog Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here