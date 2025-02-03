Purina Pro Plan Opti Start Medium Puppy Dry Dog Food - Chicken 3kg

Pro Plan Dog Puppy Optistart Medium Breed Chicken 3kg

Purina Pro Plan Dog Medium Puppy With Optistart Is A Complete Dry Puppy Food Made For Medium-Sized Puppies. It Is Also Suitable For Gestating Or Lactating Mothers. With Colostrum, Optistart Helps Support Puppies' Natural Defences And Long Term Health, Enabling Them To Combat Daily Challenges.The First Year Of Your Dog's Life Is Crucial To Their Long-Term Health, Which Is Why Feeding Them A Complete Dry Puppy Food Can Be So Beneficial. To Help Support Puppies' Natural Defences For An Optimal Start In Life, Purina Vets And Nutritionists Have Developed Purina Pro Plan Dog Medium Puppy With Optistart. Containing Colostrum Which Is Found In Mother's First Milk This Medium Complete Dry Puppy Food With Optistart Gives Young Dogs All The Nutrition They Need, In One Recipe That's Rich In Chicken.Optistart Is A Blend Of Nutrients That Can Help Your Puppy Stay Healthy On His Journey To Adulthood, Providing The Things He Needs For His Young Age And Medium Size. Optistart Can Help Support Your Puppy's Natural Defences For When He's Facing The Outside World. This Dry Puppy Food Is Suitable For Gestating And Lactating Female Dogs, Too.Purina Pro Plan Dog With Optistart Has Been Specially Developed By Our Vets And Nutritionists To Help Your Dog Maintain His Overall Health.

Pack size: 3kg

Ingredients

Chicken (18%), Wheat, Dehydrated poultry protein, Gluten, Animal fat, Soya meal, Rice (7%), Maize, Digest, Dried beet pulp, Minerals, Fish oil, Dried colostrum (0.1%).

