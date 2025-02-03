Marketplace.
Supreme Science Selective Rabbit (4+) Timothy Hay 1.5kg

Supreme Science Selective Rabbit (4+) Timothy Hay 1.5kg

Supreme Science Selective Rabbit (4+) Timothy Hay 1.5kg
Supreme Science Selective Mature Rabbit Is Formulated For The Changing Nutritional Requirements Of Rabbits Aged 4 To 6 Years Plus. This Carefully And Scientifically Chosen Blend Of High Quality Ingredients Creates A Highly Palatable Diet, Which Caters For The Needs Of The Older Rabbit, Ensuring Health Vitality Later In Life.Rich In Timothy Hay, Supreme Science Selective Mature Rabbit Is A Highly Palatable Diet, Containing Ingredients To Help Stimulate The Appetite, Helping To Avoid Common Age-Related Reluctance To Feed.Supreme Science Selective Mature Rabbit Is Fortified With A Blend Of High Quality Amino Acids, Antioxidant Herbs As Well As Vitamins And Minerals To Provide Complete Nutritional Support For The Older Rabbit
Pack size: 1.5kg

Ingredients

Lucerne meal (alfalfa), soybean hulls, Timothy hay (20%), wheat, wheatfeed, linseed, flaked peas, thyme (min. 1%), monocalcium phosphate, salt, calciumcarbonate, spinach, bilberry, milk thistle seeds, mayflower berries, green tea extract, grape seed extract, ginkgo extract.NUTRITIONAL ADDITIVES/Kg:Vitamin A 15000 IU, Vitamin C 500g, Vitamin D31500 IU
