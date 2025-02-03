Eukanuba Growing Puppy Large Breed Dry Dog Food - Chicken 12kg

Eukanuba Dog Puppy & Junior Large Breed Chicken 12kg

Eukanuba Dog - Puppy Junior Large BreedA Complete And Balanced Dry Food For Puppies.1 To 24 Months (Adult Weight (25kg E.G. Dobermann, Great Dane)Specific Product Benefits:* Large And Giant Breed Puppies Grow So Fast That They Have Very Specific Nutritional Requirements. Eukanuba Puppy Junior Large Breed Has Adjusted Protein, Calcium And Energy Levels, And Is Formulated With The Joint Management System Jms. Jms Helps Develop Healthy Bones And Joints By Providing Glucosamine, Chondroitin Sulphate And A Precise Balance Of Omega-6 And Omega-3 Fatty Acids. Fresh, High-Quality Ingredients For A Great, Natural Taste. * Supports Increased Energy Needs During Critical Growth Period.* Supports A Strong, Healthy Immune System.* Promotes A Healthy Skin And Coat.Analysis: % Per kg Protein 26 Oils And Fats 14 Ash 6 Fibre 2.5 Moisture 8 Calcium 0.8 Phosphorus 0.63 Vitamin A 15000 Vitamin D3 920 Vitamin E 100 Copper 25 B-Carotene 10No Colorants, Flavourings Or Preservatives Added.Ingredients:Chicken ((20%), Maize, Wheat, Fish Meal, Barley, Sorghum, Animal Fat, Dried Beet Pulp, Dried Whole Egg, Chicken Digest, Brewer's Dried Yeast, Linseed, Sodium Chloride, Dl-Methionine, Potassium Chloride, Glucosamine Hydrochloride, Chondroitin Sulphate, Marigold Extract.Feeding Instructions:We Recommend Feeding Your Dog Within The Guidelines Listed In The Feeding Chart Below. Divide The Daily Portion Shown In The Chart By The Number Of Times You Feed Your Dog Per Day. We Recommend Feeding 2-3 Times A Day.Always Have Plenty Of Fresh Water Available For Your Dog To Drink. Grams Per Day MonthsPuppy Weight (kg) 1-3 3-4 5-7 8-12 12-24 2 130 4 210 185 6 275 240 8 330 290 195 10 385 340 225 15 505 445 295 235 20 610 540 360 290 260 30 710 470 380 340 40 860 570 460 415 50 665 530 480 60 750 600 545 70 665 605 80 730 660 100 765

Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Fresh chicken (20%), dried chicken ; turkey 15% (including chicken 9%), maize grits, maize, wheat, fish meal, rice, barley, poultry fat, chicken gravy, dried whole egg, dried beet pulp (2.3%), minerals, fish oil, fish digest, brewer's dried yeast, fructooligosaccharides (0.24%), mannanoligosaccharides.

