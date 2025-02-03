Encore Cat Tin Chicken & Cheese 70g x 16

Encore Cat Tin Chicken & Cheese - 70g Find us on Facebook

The natural ingredients in an Encore tin make your cat really happy. This chicken breast with cheese tin is made with 70% protein-rich meat and no artificial flavours or additives.

At Encore we believe that meal times should be a highlight of the day for all the family – pets included! That’s why we have created a range of exciting recipes that will have your four legged friends racing you to the bowl! Every pouch, tin and pot is made with Natural Ingredients and more Real Meat. Your pet will love what’s inside Encore.

100% Natural ingredients 70% Chicken Breast - More real meat and no unnecessary cereals, fillers or preservatives High protein - Promotes lean muscle tissue Complementary pet food - Feed with any dry food for a complete and balanced diet.

Pack size: 1120g

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (70%), Chicken Broth, Cheese 5%, Rice

Preparation and Usage

Feeding Guide 0-3kg : 1 tin / 3 to 5kg : 2 tins / over 5kg : 3 tins Feed with Encore Complete dry cat food for a balanced diet. Serve at room temperature. Fresh drinking water should be made available at all times.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives

Sold by Fetch