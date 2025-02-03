James Wellbeloved Superfood Adult Turkey in Gravy Pouch 12 x 90g

James Wellbeloved Superfood Wet Adult Dog Food Turkey in Gravy 12x90g Pouches

A RECIPE FOR HEALTHY LIVING. James Wellbeloved Superfoods Turkey dog food in gravy is crafted using a wholesome recipe your pet will love. Using only simple, natural ingredients, this wet dog food has all the goodness they need and nothing they don't. Their hypoallergenic dog foods are made without common allergens for pets with sensitive tummies.

Hypoallergenic dog food recipe - Made with natural ingredients and no added colours or flavours Healthy Digestion - Wet dog food made with fibres from natural sources for dogs' healthy digestion Natural Ingredients - dog food with a blend of sweet potato and green beans, sources of antioxidants

Pack size: 1080g

Ingredients

Turkey 72% (necks, heart, deboned ground turkey, liver), Rice flour 4.5%, Oils and fats (including linseed oil 0.25%), Dried green beans 0.75% (equivalent to green beans 6.6%), Dried sweet potatoes 0.75% (equivalent to sweet potatoes 2.1%), Dextrose, Minerals, Dried beet pulp, Seaweed 0.11%, Cellulose, Tomato powder

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

