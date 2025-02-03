James Wellbeloved Small Dog Adult Turkey in Gravy Pouch 12 x 90g

James Wellbeloved Wet Small Breed Adult Dog Food Turkey & Rice 12x90g Pouches

A RECIPE FOR HEALTHY LIVING. James Wellbeloved Turkey and Rice small breed dog food is crafted using a wholesome recipe your pet will love. Using only simple, natural ingredients, this wet dog food has all the goodness they need and nothing they don't. Their hypoallergenic dog foods are made without common allergens for pets with sensitive tummies.

Hypoallergenic dog food recipe - Made with natural ingredients and no added colours or flavours Healthy Digestion - Wet dog food made with fibres from natural sources for dogs' healthy digestion Delicious natural ingredients dog food - Smaller chunks, specially designed for small breed dogs

Pack size: 1080g

Ingredients

Turkey 72% (necks, heart, deboned ground turkey, liver), Mix of white and brown rice 5.5%, Dried carrots 1% (equivalent to carrots 7.3%), Dried peas 1% (equivalent to peas 3.6%), Oils and fats (including linseed oil 0.25%), Dextrose, Minerals, Dried beet pulp, Seaweed 0.11%, Cellulose, Tomato powder

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by Fetch