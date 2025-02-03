Marketplace.
image 1 of James Wellbeloved Senior Cat Pouches Grain Free Turkey 12 x 85g

James Wellbeloved Senior Cat Pouches Grain Free Turkey 12 x 85g

No ratings yet

Write a review

£17.89

£17.89/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

James Wellbeloved Grain Free Senior Wet Cat Food Turkey Gravy 12x85g
Using their knowledge and experience of cat food, James Wellbeloved take a handful of ingredients from nature, 100% natural animal protein and combine them with all the vitamins and minerals your cat needs - and all the great taste it deserves. For added peace of mind, it's naturally hypoallergenic and made without cereals such as rice and barley for those more sensitive cats and you will never see any added artificial colours or flavours; not now, not ever.
Single source animal protein - Made with 100% natural turkeyCranberry extract - A source of antioxidantsGlucosamine - To help support joint mobility
Pack size: 1020g

Ingredients

Turkey 40.7%, Pea protein, Tapioca starch, Oils and fats (including linseed oil 0.2%), Minerals, Tomato pomace, Tomato powder, Glucosamine by fermentation 0.075%, Chicory extract 0.07%, Cranberry extract 0.013%, Yucca extract 0.005%

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
Sold by Fetch

View all Cat Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here