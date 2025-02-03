James Wellbeloved Senior Cat Pouches Grain Free Turkey 12 x 85g

James Wellbeloved Grain Free Senior Wet Cat Food Turkey Gravy 12x85g

Using their knowledge and experience of cat food, James Wellbeloved take a handful of ingredients from nature, 100% natural animal protein and combine them with all the vitamins and minerals your cat needs - and all the great taste it deserves. For added peace of mind, it's naturally hypoallergenic and made without cereals such as rice and barley for those more sensitive cats and you will never see any added artificial colours or flavours; not now, not ever.

Single source animal protein - Made with 100% natural turkey Cranberry extract - A source of antioxidants Glucosamine - To help support joint mobility

Pack size: 1020g

Ingredients

Turkey 40.7%, Pea protein, Tapioca starch, Oils and fats (including linseed oil 0.2%), Minerals, Tomato pomace, Tomato powder, Glucosamine by fermentation 0.075%, Chicory extract 0.07%, Cranberry extract 0.013%, Yucca extract 0.005%

Allergy Information

