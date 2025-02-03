Listerine Mouthwash Cool Mint 750ml

Experience unparalleled freshness with Listerine Mouthwash Cool Mint 750ml. Combat bad breath and bacteria with its powerful mint formula that cleanses even hardtoreach areas, leaving your mouth feeling clean and refreshed all day.

Key Features:

Kills up to 99.9% of germs

Prevents plaque and gingivitis

Refreshing cool mint flavor

24hour protection against bad breath