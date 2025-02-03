Barbie Multipack of 10 Cards

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Introducing the Barbie Multipack of Cards, featuring two stunning designs that bring the magic of Barbie to life. This vibrant set includes beautifully illustrated cards, each showcasing iconic Barbie themes. One design captures Barbie in glamorous outfits, perfect for celebrating special occasions, while the other highlights her adventurous spirit, making these cards ideal for sending empowering messages. Whether you're writing a birthday wish or a heartfelt note, these high-quality cards are sure to inspire joy and creativity. With a mix of elegance and fun, this Barbie card set is a must-have for any Barbie fan.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.