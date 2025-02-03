Marketplace.
Vaseline Lip Therapy Aloe Vera Lip Balm 4.8g

Vaseline Lip Therapy Aloe Vera Lip Balm 4.8g

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Vitapoint

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Vaseline Lip Therapy Aloe Vera Lip Balm 4.8g
Nourish and soothe your lips with Vaseline Lip Therapy Aloe Vera Lip Balm. Its lightweight formula provides instant hydration and cooling relief, leaving your lips soft and comfortable all day long.Key Features:Infused with soothing aloe vera and microdroplets of Vaseline jellyProvides longlasting moisturization and protectionNonsticky, lightweight formula for daily useCompact and easytocarry 4.8g stick

Ingredients

Ceramides., GlutaGlow., Hyaluronic Acid., Niacinamide., Petroleum Jelly., Vitamins.
Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here