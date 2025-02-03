Vaseline Lip Therapy Aloe Vera Lip Balm 4.8g

Nourish and soothe your lips with Vaseline Lip Therapy Aloe Vera Lip Balm. Its lightweight formula provides instant hydration and cooling relief, leaving your lips soft and comfortable all day long.

Key Features:

Infused with soothing aloe vera and microdroplets of Vaseline jelly

Provides longlasting moisturization and protection

Nonsticky, lightweight formula for daily use

Compact and easytocarry 4.8g stick