Marketplace.
Doo Gro Stimulating Growth Oil 133ml

Doo Gro Stimulating Growth Oil 133ml

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Vitapoint

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Doo Gro Stimulating Growth Oil 133ml
Unleash the potential of your hair with Doo Gro Stimulating Growth Oil. This premium formula revitalizes your scalp, boosting hair growth and thickness while preventing breakage. Perfect for all hair types, it leaves your hair feeling strong, shiny, and healthy.Key Features:Enhances hair growth and thicknessPrevents breakage and promotes strong, healthy hairSuitable for all hair typesNourishes scalp and hair

Ingredients

Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Limanthes Alba (Meadowfoam) Seed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter Extract, Triticum Vulgare (Wheat) Germ Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Oil, Zea Mays (Corn) Oil, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Retinyl Palmitate, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Prunus Serotina (Wild Cherry) Bark Extract, Hydrastis Canadensis (Golden Seal) Extract, Lawsonia Inermis (Henna) Extract, Humulus Lupulus (Hops) Flower Extract, Equisetum Hiemale Extract, Quillaja Saponaria Bark Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Lanolin Oil, Fragrance/Parfum, Benzyl Benzoak, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Yellow 11/ CI 47000, Red 17/CI26100.
Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here