Marketplace.
Beauty Formulas Intensive Softening Foot Cream 100ml

Beauty Formulas Intensive Softening Foot Cream 100ml

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Vitapoint

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Beauty Formulas Intensive Softening Foot Cream 100ml
Revitalize your feet with Beauty Formulas Intensive Softening Foot Cream. This rich, moisturizing formula deeply nourishes and softens rough, dry skin, leaving your feet feeling incredibly smooth and rejuvenated. Perfect for daily use to maintain healthy, happy feet.Key Features:Deeply hydrates and nourishes dry skinSoftens and smooths rough patchesFastabsorbing and nongreasy formulaSuitable for daily use

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Alcohol Denat., Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, Imidazolidinyl Urea, Carbomer, Menthol, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Leaf Oil, Potassium Hydroxide, Ceteareth-20, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Butylparaben, Propylparaben, CI 19140, CI 42089
Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here