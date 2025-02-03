Geomag Magnetic Tiles Gems 44 pieces

Magnetic Tiles gems make learning fun: they promote understanding of geometric concepts, STEM skills, teamwork, creativity, emotional intelligence, and fine motor skills. Contents: 20 x squares, 12 x equilateral triangles, 8 x long isosceles triangles, 4 x right triangles. All pieces in 4 different colours, red, orange, green, blue. Suits ages 3 years +.

With 44 pieces In 4 different colours red, orange, green and blue Suits ages 3 years plus

Sold by Robbie Toys (Robbie Toys Limited)