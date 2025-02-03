Lancome Idole L'Intense 50ml EDP Spray

Idole L'Intense by Lancome is a Chypre Floral fragrance for women. Idole L'Intense was launched in 2020. Idole L'Intense was created by Shyamala Maisondieu, Adriana Medina-Baez and Nadege le Garlantezec. TOP NOTESBitter Orange and Mandarin Orange. MIDDLE NOTES Turkish Rose, Grasse Rose, Musk, Egyptian Jasmine, Jasmine Sambac and Jasmine. BASE NOTESCashmere Wood, Patchouli, Madagascar Vanilla, AcÃ¡cia, Sandalwood and Cedar.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

