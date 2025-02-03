Viktor and Rolf Victor and Rolf The House Miniature Gift Set 2 X 7ml Flowerbomb EDP + 2 X 7ml

Viktor and Rolf Victor and Rolf The House Miniature Gift Set 2 X 7ml Flowerbomb EDP + 2 X 7ml

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

Sold by DV Supplies LTD