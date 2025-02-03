Komodo Tropical Terrain Compact Brick - Mini Brick

Natural substrate Ideal for woodland or rainforesr habitats Chosen by professional breeders worldwide Encourages natural burrowing behaving. Chosen by professional breeders worldwide, it encourages natural burrowing behaving About Komodo Komodo is owned by Happy Pet and is a world leading brand in reptile and amphibian care products. Based in the UK, Komodo has built its reputation on delivering responsible reptile care, with an ever expanding range of ethical, well researched products for reptile keepers at all levels, from novices and hobbyists to breeders and professional herpetologists. Komodo Tropical Terrain Perfect Rainforest Substrate The Tropical Terrain Compact Brick is a natural substrate ideal for woodland or rainforest habitats. Chosen by professional breeders worldwide, it encourages natural burrowing behaviour. Each Compact Brick expands to seven times their size when placed in water. You can mix & match to provide increased enrichment and a stimulating environment for your reptile. Our Komodo Tropical Terrain is available as 6L bags or Compact Bricks in small and standard sizes. Great for geckos, frogs & hermit crabs Simply disperse throughout the habitat to the required depth Spot clean daily, replacing soiled material with fresh Tropical Terrain Change all bedding monthly or as required Can be easily composted once used Creating the correct environment for an individual species is vital for promoting their natural behaviour. Whether they require an environment which is arboreal, terrestrial, burrowing or they need a humid or a dry habitat, Komodo substrates have been chosen with a specific species in mind. All Komodo's natural substrates aid in the establishment of the correct environment or a reptile or amphibian and come from 100% renewable sources. About Happy Pet Pet health, happiness and wellbeing is our passion and we make sure that every pet product we create is perfectly crafted and constructed to support the natural instincts and unique lifestyle of each animal. Winning international acclaim as one of the most innovative companies in the pet industry, we design and manufacture over 2000 high quality pet toys, collars & leads, beds & housing, food & treats, grooming tools, clothing and travel accessories. With over fifty years of international pet trade experience, we are privileged to work as commercial partners with leading pet retailers and distributors across the world. We reliably deliver our products to over 10,000 pet stores, online retailers, garden centres, DIY and grocery chains worldwide.

Sold by Energy-Star (PLB DISTRIBUTIONS LIMITED)