Amscan Party Candy Scoop - Kiwi - One Size

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Candy scoop. Easily heaps candies into treat bags and treat boxes at any big party. Sturdy and durable this candy scoop has a hole at the end of the handle so it can clearly label your candy buffet treats or hang up for simple storage. Measures 16.5cm long. Hand wash only, not dishwasher or microwave safe. Choice of 11 colours.

Candy scoop. Easily heaps candies into treat bags and treat boxes at any big party. Sturdy and durable this candy scoop has a hole at the end of the handle so it can clearly label your candy buffet treats or hang up for simple storage. Measures 16.5cm long. Hand wash only, not dishwasher or microwave safe. Choice of 11 colours.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.