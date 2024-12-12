Marketplace.
image 1 of Bullet Met Food Thermometer - Silver - One Size

Bullet Met Food Thermometer - Silver - One Size

5 stars (1 Reviews)

Write a review

£8.99

£8.99/each

Sold and sent by Pertemba

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Bullet Met Food Thermometer - Silver - One Size
Material: Stainless Steel. Corrosion Resistant, Easy to Clean. Easy to Use. Suitable for: Padprint. Fabric Technology: Durable. Packaging: Gift Box. Induction Base, Reads in Celsius and Fahrenheit, Temperature Control.
Sold by Pertemba (Pertemba Global)

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here