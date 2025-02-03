SES CREATIVE Harry Potter Shrink Magic Charm Bracelets (09343)

With this magical shrink foil by SES Creative, children can create beautiful Harry Potter charms! The oven makes the charms shrink and they get thicker and very strong. With the elastic cord and beads, children can easily make their own Harry Potter bracelets! SES has been the specialist in creative toys for more than 40 years. Child development is the central concept in the development of our products. As development is important during the early years, it is important that a child has the opportunity to develop his or her talents and to use their creativity. Besides developing creativity, safety and quality are the most important aspects of all our products! The products we develop are essential to the different developmental stages of any child. Features - Premium Quality - Type: Jewellery Making Set - Category Group: Art & Crafts - Category Sub-Group: Craft Kits - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Suitable for Children 6 Years or Above Item Notes - Magical Shrink Foil - Create Beautiful Charms - Make Your Own Bracelets - Harry Potter Themed Contents - 2 Sheets of Magical Shrink Film - 8 Colouring Pencils - Elastic Cord - Bead Mix, 6 Colours - Instructions Warning! To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommended Age 6 Years or Above.

