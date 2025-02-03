Marketplace.
image 1 of SES CREATIVE Harry Potter Shrink Magic Charm Bracelets (09343)

SES CREATIVE Harry Potter Shrink Magic Charm Bracelets (09343)

No ratings yet

Write a review

£11.99

£11.99/each

Sold and sent by Meroncourt Europe

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

SES CREATIVE Harry Potter Shrink Magic Charm Bracelets (09343)
With this magical shrink foil by SES Creative, children can create beautiful Harry Potter charms! The oven makes the charms shrink and they get thicker and very strong. With the elastic cord and beads, children can easily make their own Harry Potter bracelets!SES has been the specialist in creative toys for more than 40 years. Child development is the central concept in the development of our products. As development is important during the early years, it is important that a child has the opportunity to develop his or her talents and to use their creativity. Besides developing creativity, safety and quality are the most important aspects of all our products! The products we develop are essential to the different developmental stages of any child.Features- Premium Quality- Type: Jewellery Making Set- Category Group: Art & Crafts- Category Sub-Group: Craft Kits- Group Gender: Child- Gender: Unisex- Suitable for Children 6 Years or AboveItem Notes- Magical Shrink Foil- Create Beautiful Charms- Make Your Own Bracelets- Harry Potter ThemedContents- 2 Sheets of Magical Shrink Film- 8 Colouring Pencils- Elastic Cord- Bead Mix, 6 Colours- InstructionsWarning! To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommended Age 6 Years or Above.
Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here