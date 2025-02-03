SCHLEICH Bayala Mandala Unicorn Foal Toy Figure

The colourful mandala unicorn foal from bayala is wild, curious and playful. It is part of the new mandala unicorn family, which can be recognized by its unique mandala tattoos. Their home are the mandala hills of bayala, which are as colourful as the unicorns themselves. The mandala unicorn foal immediately catches the eye of every inhabitant of bayala, because it is colourful, playful and curiously sticks its nose everywhere. Its beautiful mandala tattoo is a magic circle that emanates the positive power of its great cheerfulness. The tattoo of the mandala unicorn foal is magical pink in the middle. The little foal often keeps its mandala unicorn parents on their toes, because it makes a lot of fun. Sometimes it looks after beautiful clouds and tries to catch them. Thereby it jumps cheerfully into the air. The new, colourful mandala unicorn family can be recognized by their unique mandala tattoos. They live together and secluded in the vastness of the colourful mandala hills of bayala. The Schleich figures are modelled with attention to detail, lovingly hand-painted with care, and provide children with educationally valuable playtime. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Mandala Unicorn Foal - Item Notes: None - Schleich Figurines are Modelled in the Finest Detail - Helps Children Learn While They Play - Suitable for Children Aged 5 to 12 Years - Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years Contents - Toy Figure Fun Fact The foal loves to play hide and seek and often falls asleep between the mandala hills. Warning! May Contain Small Parts, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 5 Years and Above, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years.

