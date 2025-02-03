SCHLEICH Bayala Phoenix Toy Figure

The magnificent Phoenix has movable wings to fly through all of BAYALA. As it flies, the beautiful plumage shines in the sun, richly sprinkled with glitter dust. Its feathers are the color of flickering flames, and its powerful talons shimmer like gold. You're sure to have lots of amazing adventures with this magical companion! The magnificent Phoenix majestically spreads its wings. Is it about to take into the skies? From up there, it has all of BAYALA in its sights. Nothing escapes its large, dark eyes. The awe-inspiring silhouette can be seen from near and far as it circles in the sky. Its plumage is such a bright yellow that it competes with the sun, and the tips of its primary feathers have a reddish tinge. Landing, it fans out the magnificent tail feathers and looks around inquisitively with a friendly gaze. Where are its playmates? Discover the world through play with the authentic and detailed figures by Schleich. They look so real they may just start moving. Schleich products fire the imagination and guarantee an educational play experience full of adventure. This Schleich product belongs to the theme world BAYALA and is suitable for children from 5 and 12 years. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Phoenix - Type: Toy Figure - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Colour: Yellow/Orange - Material: Plastic - Suitable for Children 5 to 12 Years Contents - Phoenix Item Notes - With Movable Wings Warning! Swallowable Small Parts. Risk of Suffocation, Choking Hazard. Contains Inaccessible Magnets, Keep Away from Magnetic-sensitive Products and Medical Devices (e.g., Pacemakers). To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 5 to 12 Years, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years.

Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)