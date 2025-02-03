SCHLEICH Eldrador Mini Creatures Shadow Stone Robot Toy Figure

Volcanoooooo! Run! Oh, not really. This is our ELDRADOR Mini Creatures Shadow Lava Robot from Schlaich ELDRADOR Creatures. The orange robot loves nature and only gets mad if someone attacks his home, Lava World - then the fighter goes into battle with his red-hot axe. Make sure you always have a glass of cool water nearby in case you need to cool him down. Watch out, a volcanic eruption! Oh no, my mistake. It's just our ELDRADOR Mini Creatures Shadow Lava Robot from Schlaich ELDRADOR Creatures. Your orange friend loves to go for walks in nature with you. But when his home, Lava World, is crushed, even he gets in a bad mood. But who can blame him if he uses his red-hot lava axe to stand his ground in battle. When the time comes, you'd better get all your stuffed animals and other flammable toys to safety as soon as possible. With its weapon, the lava robot can effortlessly cut through ice or set entire jungle forests on fire. So better keep a glass of water next to your bed. And always be ready to cry: 'Fire!'. Discover the world through play with the authentic and detailed figures from Schleich. They look so real, they may just start to run! Schleich products stimulate the imagination and guarantee an educational play experience full of adventure. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Shadow Stone Robot - Schleich Figurines are Modelled in the Finest Detail - Helps Children Learn While They Play - Inspire Imaginative and Independent Play for Children - Modelled with Great Attention to Detail - Perfect for Educational Play - Type: Toy Figure - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Size/Scale: One Size - Colour: Grey/Green - Material: Plastic - Suitable for Children 7 to 12 Years - Item Dimensions: 134 x 105 x 190 mm - Item Weight: 419g Item Notes - Part of the Eldrador Creatures Theme World - Suitable for Children Between 7 and 12 Years of Age - 3 Pieces - Size: 13.5 x 10.5 x 19 cm Content - 1x Robot - 1x Weapon - 1x Mini Figure Warning! Contains Small Parts, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 5 to 12 Years, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years.

Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)