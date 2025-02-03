Marketplace.
SCHLEICH Farm World Working in the Forest Toy Playset

In the ''Forest Farmer with Vehicle'' playset from the FARM WORLD theme world, Farmer Paul has used the chainsaw to cut the tree trunks into manageable logs. After stacking the wood onto the loading area, he is ready to drive off, but his off-road vehicle is making a funny noise. He lifts the hood and looks to see what's going on. Oh! The tank is empty, but luckily Farmer Paul has a spare canister!Farmer Paul has to chop wood in the forest before winter comes. To do this, he drives his four-wheel truck into the forest to the felled trees. With the winch he pulls a heavy tree trunk from the pile. He puts on his hard hat and uses the chainsaw to cut the log. His Jack Russell Terrier watches to make sure he doesn't do anything wrong. When he's finally finished, he thirstily drinks a cold lemonade. Hey, who's that peeking out of the bushes? The hedgehog has come over from the food trough (sold separately) and is watching him!Discover the world through play with the authentic and detailed figures by Schleich. They look so real they may just start moving. Schleich products fire the imagination and guarantee an educational play experience full of adventure. This Schleich product belongs to the theme world FARM WORLD and is suitable for children from 3 years.Features- Premium Quality- Motif: Working in the Forest- Type: Toy Playset- Category Group: Toys- Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets- Group Gender: Child- Gender: Unisex- Colour: Multi-colour- Material: Plastic- Suitable for Children 3 Years or AboveContents- 4x4 Vehicle with Winch- Farmer Paul- Jack Russell Terrier- Hedgehog- 6x Chopped Wood- Chainsaw- Chopping Block- Hard Hat- Backpack- Spare Canister- Cross Wrench- Bottle of Lemonade- Sticker SheetItem Notes- Vehicle with Winch- Mobile Loading Platform- Detachable Logs- Engine Hood with Secret Compartment- Wood can be Split with the ChainsawWarning! Swallowable Small Parts. Risk of Suffocation, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 3 Years and Above, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years.
