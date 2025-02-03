SCHLEICH Wild Life Koala Mother and Baby Toy Figure Set

Wakey wakey, rise and shine! The Koala Mother with Baby from Schleich Wild Life is even earlier than your alarm clock. Early in the morning, Koala mom and her baby set out so they can have breakfast before the sun rises. Preferably eucalyptus, eucalyptus or eucalyptus. Phew, that's a hard word to pronounce! Especially if you say it several times really fast in a row. How many times can you do it without making a mistake? The young koala doesn't even need a table to eat eu-ca-lyp-tus. He just takes it onto his mother's back. By the way, the family lives in a tree - or on top your wardrobe. Thanks to her strong fingers, the Koala Mother can easily hold on to almost anything and enjoy the view. And the baby can hold on to the mom. Maybe you can let the mom hold onto you too and then the view is even better! Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Koala Mother and Baby - Schleich Figurines are Modelled in the Finest Detail - Helps Children Learn While They Play - Type: Toy Figure Set - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Colour: Grey - Suitable for Children 3 to 8 Years - Item Dimensions: 136 x 192 x 58 mm - Item Weight: 69g Item Notes - Koala Mother Lovingly Looks After Her Children and Feeds Her Baby - Baby Fits Onto the Mother's Back - Modelled with Great Attention to Detail - Look Almost Exactly Like the Real Thing - Perfect for Educational Play - Part of the Wild Life Theme World - Suitable for Children Between the Ages of 3 and 8 Fun Fact Koalas are only pregnant for five weeks. After that, the baby crawls right into the pouch. Contents - 1x Koala Mother - 1x Koala Baby - 1x Bunch of Grass Warning! Contains Small Parts, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 3 to 8 Years, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years.

Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)