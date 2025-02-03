Marketplace.
image 1 of SCHLEICH Farm World Corral Fence Toy Playset

SCHLEICH Farm World Corral Fence Toy Playset

No ratings yet

Write a review

£11.49

£11.49/each

Sold and sent by Meroncourt Europe

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

SCHLEICH Farm World Corral Fence Toy Playset
The corral fence can be assembled and dismantled quickly and in any position. In this way, the farm animals can always graze where there are fresh plants and herbs. Of course, the pasture fence should be checked daily for gaps, otherwise the grazing animals might sneak out!The Schleich accessories are modelled with attention to detail and provide children with educationally valuable playtime.Features- Premium Quality- Motif: Corral Fence- Item Notes: Door Can Be Opened and Closed, Fence Parts Can Be Connected in Any Way, Fence Sections Can Be Combined with Other Schleich Fences- Helps Children Learn While They Play- Suitable for Children Aged 3 to 8 Years- Not Suitable for Children Under Three YearsContents- 6x Fences- 2x GatesFun FactThe corral fence has practical gates through which the animals can be brought to the pasture.
Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)

View all Construction Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here