SCHLEICH Farm World Corral Fence Toy Playset

The corral fence can be assembled and dismantled quickly and in any position. In this way, the farm animals can always graze where there are fresh plants and herbs. Of course, the pasture fence should be checked daily for gaps, otherwise the grazing animals might sneak out!

The Schleich accessories are modelled with attention to detail and provide children with educationally valuable playtime.

Features

- Premium Quality

- Motif: Corral Fence

- Item Notes: Door Can Be Opened and Closed, Fence Parts Can Be Connected in Any Way, Fence Sections Can Be Combined with Other Schleich Fences

- Helps Children Learn While They Play

- Suitable for Children Aged 3 to 8 Years

- Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years

Contents

- 6x Fences

- 2x Gates

Fun Fact

The corral fence has practical gates through which the animals can be brought to the pasture.