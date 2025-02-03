SCHLEICH Horse Club Lakeside Riding Center Toy Playset

Saddle up the horses, you're ready to go. But not until you've finished the stable work. Lucky that it's so much fun with the riding stable from Schleich Horse Club and offers everything you and the rider need. With the massage brush, hoof scraper and curry comb, the Arabian Mare and her foal are groomed in no time in the grooming box. Afterwards, the well-behaved horses really deserve a treat - maybe a carrot or an apple? Or a day at the water slide park! And if you want to clean up beforehand, the stable will be spick and span faster than you can say spick and span, thanks to the pitchfork. So the stables really shine. Will you lend a hand? Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Lakeside Riding Center - Schleich Figurines are Modelled in the Finest Detail - Helps Children Learn While They Play - Type: Toy Playset - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Colour: Multi-colour - Suitable for Children 5 to 12 Years - Item Dimensions: 560 x 374 x 105 mm - Item Weight: 2963g Item Notes - Modularly Adjustable - Hayloft with Sleeping Bags for Sleepovers - Horse Can be Tied Up at the Grooming Station - Horse and Saddle Blankets Made of Fabric - Modelled with Great Attention to Detail - Look Almost Exactly Like the Real Thing - Perfect for Educational Play - Part of the Horse Club Theme World - Suitable for Children Between the Ages of 5 and 12 Fun Fact You never have to water the flowers on your windowsill. Handy, huh? Contents - 1x House - 3x Horse Stall - 1x Wash Station - 1x Wooden Horse - 2x Cup - 2x Plate - 1x Sack of Oats - 2x Riding Hat - 2x Straw Bale - 2x Hay Bale - 1x Silage - 1x Bucket - 2x Comb - 2x Apple - 2x Carrot - 1x Cat - 1x Mouse - 3x Horse - 1x Pitchfork - 1x Broom - 2x Saddle Blanket - 2x Sleeping Bag - 2x Cushion - 1x Cowboy Hat - 2x Fully Flexible Figure Warning! Contains Small Parts, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 5 to 12 Years, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years.

