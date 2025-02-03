SCHLEICH Bayala Sera's Magical Flower Boat Toy Playset

Sera's magical flower boat is sailing across the sea of imagination with you. And who's on board? The funny flying squirrel, on the look-out to find new adventures, and the cute unicorn, which prefers to ride along in the dinghy. But that's not nearly everyone. See what surprises are in store. Sera's magical blossom boat doesn't just look beautiful, but you can also discover a lot on it. For example, a treasure chest that you can hide behind a secret hatch and much more. The funny squirrel is on board, on the look-out to find new, magical adventures, and which you can have slide down a rope to the others on deck. And the cute unicorn foal, which prefers to ride along in the dinghy, but also enjoys being up on deck with the others. Together, you can enjoy the view from the sun deck. At night, it transforms into a cosy place to sleep using the canopy. You can just drop the anchor wherever you like. Enjoy your journey of adventure across the sea of your imagination. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Sera's Magical Flower Boat - The Adorable Flying Squirrel Can Sit in the Crow's Nest and Slide Down the Sail - Hide the Treasure Chest Behind the Secret Hatch - Sera Can Put Her Scarf on and Take It Off Again - Shelter Below the Canopy at Night and Enjoy the View from the Sun Deck During the Day - Let the Flying Squirrel Zip Down the Slide - Highly Detailed - Great for Fun Playtime - Suitable for Ages 5 to 12 Years - Not Suitable for Ages 0 to 3 Years Fun Fact Sera likes to take her twin sister Surah along and together they have great adventures. Contents - 1x Boat - 1x Sail - 1x Sera - 1x Flying Squirrel - 1x Sea Unicorn Foal - 2x Pillows - 1x Blanket - 4x Pin-on Flowers - 1x Chalice - 1x Potion - 1x Treasure Chest - 1x Anchor - 1x Crow's Nest - 1x Dinghy - 1x Sticker Warning! Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years Due to Swallowable Small Parts, Choking Hazard.

