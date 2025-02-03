SCHLEICH Bayala Mandala Unicorn Stallion Toy Figure

The proud mandala unicorn stallion enchants the whole of bayala with his breath-taking blaze of colour. He is part of the new mandala unicorn family, which can be recognized by their unique mandala tattoos. Their home are the mandala hills of bayala, which are as colourful as the unicorns themselves. The mandala unicorn stallion enchants every inhabitant of bayala who sees him, with his breath-taking blaze of colour and his proud attitude. His beautiful mandala shows a mysterious triangle, which is a sign of his magical power. The blue tattoo in the middle shines as intensely as the colour of the sky. The stallion is a respectful creature and at the same time a gentle and very loving father who loves to play with his mandala unicorn foal. The new, colourful mandala unicorn family can be recognized by their unique mandala tattoos. They live together and secluded in the vastness of the colourful mandala hills of bayala. The Schleich figures are modelled with attention to detail, lovingly hand-painted with care, and provide children with educationally valuable playtime. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Mandala Unicorn Stallion - Item Notes: None - Schleich Figurines are Modelled in the Finest Detail - Helps Children Learn While They Play - Suitable for Children Aged 5 to 12 Years - Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years Contents - Toy Figure Fun Fact The stallion is barely visible against a blue sky. His foal then runs against him from time to time. Warning! May Contain Small Parts, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 5 Years and Above, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years.

