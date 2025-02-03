Marketplace.
image 1 of SCHLEICH Bayala Fairy Surah with Glitter Pegasus Toy Figure (70566)

SCHLEICH Bayala Fairy Surah with Glitter Pegasus Toy Figure (70566)

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Meroncourt Europe

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

SCHLEICH Bayala Fairy Surah with Glitter Pegasus Toy Figure (70566)
Young, friendly, and girly look. The Schleich figures are modelled with attention to detail, painted with care, and provide educationally valuable playtime. Surah's Pegasus is a magical creature. Its wings and mane magically reflect its friend's colours. Together they fly to far-away places. Will you come along?A Pegasus is a magical creature and all elves know this. But Surah only knows how magical it really is since becoming its friend. One day, while she was racing with her bird Kuack through the sky, the Pegasus suddenly fly up to Surah and gazed at her lovingly with big eyes.Since then, many wonders have occurred. Surah was able to sit down on its back and fly to faraway places at breathtaking speeds. The most astonishing thing is, however, that the Pegasus's mane and wings changed colours and now reflect Surah's glistening colours. Where will Surah and her wonderful Pegasus fly today?Features- Premium Quality- Motif: Fairy Surah with Glitter Pegasus- Secure Hold Thanks to Magnets- Figure with Moveable Arm- Exchangeable Accessories- Highly Detailed- Great for Fun Playtime- Suitable for Ages 5 to 12 Years- Not Suitable for Ages 0 to 3 YearsFun FactSurah and her Pegasus once flew through a stardust cloud at night. They both have glistened ever since.Contents- 1x Elf Surah- 1x Pegasus- 1x BirdWarning! Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years Due to Swallowable Small Parts, Choking Hazard. Keep away from magnetic-sensitive products and medical devices (e.g. pacemakers).
Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)

View all Action Toys & Vehicles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here