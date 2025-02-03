SCHLEICH Bayala Fairy Surah with Glitter Pegasus Toy Figure (70566)

Young, friendly, and girly look. The Schleich figures are modelled with attention to detail, painted with care, and provide educationally valuable playtime. Surah's Pegasus is a magical creature. Its wings and mane magically reflect its friend's colours. Together they fly to far-away places. Will you come along? A Pegasus is a magical creature and all elves know this. But Surah only knows how magical it really is since becoming its friend. One day, while she was racing with her bird Kuack through the sky, the Pegasus suddenly fly up to Surah and gazed at her lovingly with big eyes. Since then, many wonders have occurred. Surah was able to sit down on its back and fly to faraway places at breathtaking speeds. The most astonishing thing is, however, that the Pegasus's mane and wings changed colours and now reflect Surah's glistening colours. Where will Surah and her wonderful Pegasus fly today? Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Fairy Surah with Glitter Pegasus - Secure Hold Thanks to Magnets - Figure with Moveable Arm - Exchangeable Accessories - Highly Detailed - Great for Fun Playtime - Suitable for Ages 5 to 12 Years - Not Suitable for Ages 0 to 3 Years Fun Fact Surah and her Pegasus once flew through a stardust cloud at night. They both have glistened ever since. Contents - 1x Elf Surah - 1x Pegasus - 1x Bird Warning! Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years Due to Swallowable Small Parts, Choking Hazard. Keep away from magnetic-sensitive products and medical devices (e.g. pacemakers).

Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)